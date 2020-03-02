|
|
John C. Hummer
Oxford - John C. Hummer, age 61 formerly of Oxford ended his life on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A time for family, friends and of course truckers to gather and share their stories, support and love will be held from 4 to 8 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the St. Mary's Auditorium in Oxford (133 East Main Street, look for the Trucks!) John would expect you to come dressed in your trucking cloths or at least very comfortable. Private family graveside services will be held later. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in John's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for John's family and his arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020