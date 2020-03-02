Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hummer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Hummer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Hummer Obituary
John C. Hummer

Oxford - John C. Hummer, age 61 formerly of Oxford ended his life on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A time for family, friends and of course truckers to gather and share their stories, support and love will be held from 4 to 8 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the St. Mary's Auditorium in Oxford (133 East Main Street, look for the Trucks!) John would expect you to come dressed in your trucking cloths or at least very comfortable. Private family graveside services will be held later. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in John's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for John's family and his arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -