John D. Aller
Belle Plaine - John D. Aller 88, of Belle Plaine died Monday May 20, 2019 at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Per John's request there will be no visitation or service. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife JoAnn, a daughter Kim (Larry) Byers of Toddville and a son Kevin of Delta. He is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
John was born on September 5, 1930 in Iowa City the son of Sylvester and Edna (Shafer) Aller. He married Elizabeth JoAnn Hall on November 28, 1953 in What Cheer.
John was a farmer in the What Cheer area for many years and also was a truck driver. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War.
John enjoyed fishing, boating, water skiing, horseback riding, reading western novels and working jigsaw puzzles. His greatest joy however was the time spent with his beloved family and many friends. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donation may be given to the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Please leave a message or tribute to John's family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 29, 2019