Services
Cremation Society/Central Iowa
4200 1st Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
888-871-3361
Resources
More Obituaries for John Aller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Aller


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John D. Aller Obituary
John D. Aller

Belle Plaine - John D. Aller 88, of Belle Plaine died Monday May 20, 2019 at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Per John's request there will be no visitation or service. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife JoAnn, a daughter Kim (Larry) Byers of Toddville and a son Kevin of Delta. He is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

John was born on September 5, 1930 in Iowa City the son of Sylvester and Edna (Shafer) Aller. He married Elizabeth JoAnn Hall on November 28, 1953 in What Cheer.

John was a farmer in the What Cheer area for many years and also was a truck driver. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

John enjoyed fishing, boating, water skiing, horseback riding, reading western novels and working jigsaw puzzles. His greatest joy however was the time spent with his beloved family and many friends. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial donation may be given to the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Please leave a message or tribute to John's family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now