|
|
John D. Meade
Iowa City -
John D. Meade, 90, lifelong Johnson County farmer, died peacefully Tuesday, August 27th at Mercy Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Friday August 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial with Military Honors will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John Meade Memorial Fund, Camp Courageous or Systems Unlimited. Hawkeye attire is encouraged for funeral attendees.
John was born May 7, 1929 in Iowa City, the son of John J. and Marie Ruth (Zimmerman) Meade. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School and served in the US Army from 1951 - 53 during the Korean War. John married Doris Kasper on January 8, 1951 in Iowa City.
John was a member of St. Patrick Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Johnson County I Club. He was an avid Hawkeye fan.
John was devoted to his family and loved farming.
Survivors include his four children, Lynn D (Gail) Meade of Iowa City, Beverly Meade (Lorraine) of Cresco, Tim (Chris) Meade and John P (Jennifer) Meade, both of Iowa City; five grandchildren, Kristopher Meade, Tyler (Niki) Meade, Travis (Lindsey) Meade, Tristan (Dane Sievers), and Marissa Meade; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronald of Iowa City; and special friend, Geegee Zimmerman, and extended family.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his siblings, Keith Meade and LaVena Winter; sister-in-law, Phyllis Meade; and two grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 28, 2019