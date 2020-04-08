Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
John DeMarco

John DeMarco Obituary
John DeMarco

Coralville - John DeMarco, 73, of Coralville, died at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics on Saturday, April, 4, 2020. John is survived by his wife, Diane, his Sister, Marie (Vito) Lupo, his brother, Michael (Martha), DeMarco, his Sister In-Law, Linda Norris, and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Rose and Paul DeMarco. A Celebration of Life and Memorial fund will be established in his honor and announced at a later date.

For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory, or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website, www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
