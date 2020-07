John "Jack" DoyleIowa City - John "Jack" Doyle. 95 of Iowa City passed away Saturday, July 11 ,2020, at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City.In honoring Jack's wishes no services are planned. For a complete obituary, to share a thought memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care that Briarwood Healthcare Center provided to both Jack and Christine.