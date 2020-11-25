John E. "Jack" GrantIowa City - John Ernest Grant ("Jack"), born August 28, 1925 to Albert M. and Christine (Currier) Grant of Amesbury, MA, died at home in Oaknoll Retirement Residence, Iowa City, IA, on November 23, 2020.From his first marriage to actor-director Sonia Takvorian (1923-2012), he leaves beloved sons and grandsons: Michael ("Louie") Grant (Belmont, MA) and son Steven Phillip (Philadelphia, PA), and Kenneth M. Grant and son Miles (Austin, TX). In mourning also are his wife (since 1974) and Blake collaborator Mary Lynn (Johnson) and their son William J. Grant (St. Paul, MN), as well as his brother Alan, sister Julie Demars, and their families.For an affectionate overview cheering Jack's vigorous anti-war protests and "warm and very funny" company, see Alexander S. Gourlay, "Foreword," Prophetic Character: Essays on William Blake in Honor of John E. Grant (2002).Jack often accompanied his wife to First United Methodist Church, donated his remains to the University of Iowa's Deeded Body Program, and decided against a funeral or other remembrance. Gifts to donors' preferred organizations are appreciated.Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.