John E. "Jack" GrantIowa City - John Ernest Grant ("Jack"), born August 28, 1925 to Albert M. and Christine (Currier) Grant of Amesbury, MA, died at home in Oaknoll Retirement Residence, Iowa City, IA, on November 23, 2020. He served in WWII (1943-45, mainly with 291st F.A.O.B., Battle of the Bulge) and took his first college courses at Shrivenham American University in England. On the G.I. Bill, with credits from B.U. General College and Hamilton College, he completed his degrees at Harvard (A.B.,1951; A.M., 1954; Ph.D., 1960). After teaching at the University of Connecticut (1956-65), he became Professor of English at the University of Iowa (1965-1992), where much of his work concerned the verbal and visual art of William Blake (1757-1827). From his first marriage to actor-director Sonia Takvorian (1923-2012), he leaves beloved sons and grandsons: Michael ("Louie") Grant (Belmont, MA) and son Steven Phillip (Philadelphia, PA), and Kenneth M. Grant and son Miles (Austin, TX). In mourning also are his wife (since 1974) Mary Lynn (Johnson) and their son Will (St. Paul, MN). For an affectionate overview cheering his anti-war protests and being "warm and very funny in company," see Alexander S. Gourlay, "Foreword," Prophetic Character: Essays on William Blake in Honor of John E. Grant (2002). Jack donated his remains to the University of Iowa's Deeded Body Program and decided against a funeral or other remembrance. Gifts to donors' preferred organizations are appreciated.