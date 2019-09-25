|
|
John Elwood
- - John Elwood lost his fight with Alzheimer's on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1943 in Williamsburg, Iowa where he grew up on a farm.
He attended St Ambrose college and joined the United States Air Force in 1966. He served in Vietnam as a pilot. Before he retired in 1986, after 21 years of service, he was lucky to have lived in Indiana, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Alaska and back to Florida at Patrick Air Force Base in July 1976. After retiring from the USAF, he started his career in 1987 at the Dept of Defense division of Harris. He was there for 18 years before he hung up his hat and retired a second time in 2005.
He loved the Florida weather as he was a long-time bass fisherman and could always be found trolling around Lake Washington, Lake Okeechobee or the St John's River.
He was loved and will be missed terribly by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Carmen. He was loved by and loved his two children, John F. Elwood II and Kelly Marie Elwood. He had three grandchildren that adored him and whom he adored, Jordan Dooley, Devin Dooley (wife Neeka) and Jeffrey Brose and by his great-grandson Treysen Dooley. Predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Helen Elwood.
We would like to extend appreciation to Autumn House Memory Care and Hospice of St Francis where he was lovingly taken care of by the staff since 2017. They treated him with respect and like family and we couldn't be more grateful.
Services were held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Johns the Evangelist in Viera. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 25, 2019