John F. Snyder
John F. Snyder

Kalona - John F. Snyder, 93, of Kalona, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. The service will be available via Livestream at the Beatty Peterseim Facebook page. A memorial fund for the First Mennonite Church has been established. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.

John Fredrick Snyder was born September 16, 1927, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Will and Clara (Bender) Snyder. He attended rural school. On November 2, 1952, he was united in marriage to Amy Arlene Brenneman at the West Union Church. John worked in maintenance for the Iowa City School District for 20 years. He was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Iowa City and enjoyed fishing, watching his grandkids play ball and going to household auctions.

Survivors include two children: Steve Snyder of Kalona, Daniel (Regina) Snyder of Riverside, daughter-in-law Stephanie Balagna of Muscatine, son-in-law Rick Wimberly of California; eight grandchildren: Christopher and Colton Wimberly, Jessica (Brian) Watts, Jennifer (Michael) Herzberger and Jason (Janelle) Snyder, Jeremy, Joey and Josh (Stephanie) Snyder, four great-grandchildren: Easton, Lennox, Evan and Sophie, one brother Delbert Snyder of South Carolina and a sister Nellie Vitosh of Davenport.

Preceding John in death was his wife Amy Arlene, daughter Rita Wimberly, four brothers: Andrew, Paul, Bill, and Verton and five sisters: Arvilla Zook, Ruby Greazel, Lucille Snyder, Darlene Peer and Magdalena Boudreax.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
