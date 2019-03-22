Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Iowa City, IA - John J. Schiltz, 74, of Iowa City, IA, died March 4, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice or Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.

John was born June 10, 1944, in Denison, IA, the son of late Evelyn and Isadore "Dick" Schiltz. He was the oldest of five siblings. John married Judy Duff on February 20, 1965, in Scranton, IA. He graduated from Scranton High School and furthered his education with classes at University of Kansas, University of Iowa, and ABI Chicago. John had a successful career in the Purchasing Department at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, KS and Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. After retiring from the U of I he worked part time at Heartland Recovery. He also had leadership roles in Iowa City and Lawrence Little League, Iowa City Kickers, and Elks Lodge. John enjoyed traveling with family and friends, car shows, Nascar, sports, and country western music. He was an animal lover and enjoyed the friendship of many pets over the years.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; three sons, Jeffery (Kris) Schiltz of Iowa City, IA, Judd (Jean) Schiltz of Lockport, IL and Jared (Jennifer) Schiltz of Scottsdale, AZ; four grandchildren, Dillon (Addie Bockenstedt), Sydney, Tyler, and Cooper; five siblings, Ray (Penny) Schiltz of West Des Moines, IA, Robert (Ellen) Schiltz of Urbandale, IA, Gary (Pat) Schiltz of Jefferson, IA, Sandra (Joe) Deshazer of Eudora, KS, and Joe (Shari Crosby) Schiltz of East Moline, IL; and the Littrell Family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Ralph and Velma Duff; and many Aunts, Uncles, and friends.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 22, 2019
