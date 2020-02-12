|
|
John M. Seeck
Keystone - John M. Seeck, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday February 21, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established.
John was born on January 25, 1934, on the family farm in rural Keystone, to Carl H. and Edna (Schliemann) Seeck. He graduated from Keystone High School with the class of 1952. On February 9, 1953, John married Joan Junge at the Dysart Evangelical Lutheran Church.
John farmed for 43 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, and was active in his community, serving on the boards of the Keystone Turners, the Keystone Mercantile, and Benton Mutual Insurance for 21 years. He was also a 4-H leader. In his spare time, John enjoyed fishing, golfing, dancing, bowling, playing cards, and gardening and raising flowers. He was a devoted family man, and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Joan; their children, Michael John (Rhonda) Seeck of Keystone, Linda Joan (Roy) Bakeberg of Cokato, MN, Debra Jean Seeck of Salem, OR, and James Carl (Jan) Seeck of Mason City, IA; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mardean Kromminga of Keystone
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Wilbert (Millie) Seeck; sister Lavon (Ralph) Selk; and brother-in-law Don Kromminga.
John's family would like to thank Unity Point St. Lukes' Hospice and the Keystone Nursing Care Center for their loving care.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020