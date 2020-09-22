1/1
John Michael Hennes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Michael Hennes

Oxford - John Michael Hennes passed away suddenly of a heart ailment on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Per his request his service will be held on a Friday so that his County boys can enjoy a three-day weekend. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM at St. Mary's Hall in Oxford. Graveside Services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Oxford. Father Robert Cloos will officiate. Friends may meet at St. Mary's Hall in Oxford at 10:45 to join the procession to the cemetery. Due to COVID concerns and Mike's aversion to formalities a formal luncheon will not take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Walker Johns Childhood Cancer Foundation https://paypal.me/KellyJohns331 or to the John Michael Hennes Memorial Fund.

Due to the pandemic, the family requests that attendees wear a mask and observe social distancing for the protection of all. The family encourages everyone to wear Hawkeye attire to the visitation. Thank you.

The full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where friends may send condolences






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved