John Michael Hennes
Oxford - John Michael Hennes passed away suddenly of a heart ailment on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Per his request his service will be held on a Friday so that his County boys can enjoy a three-day weekend. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM at St. Mary's Hall in Oxford. Graveside Services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Oxford. Father Robert Cloos will officiate. Friends may meet at St. Mary's Hall in Oxford at 10:45 to join the procession to the cemetery. Due to COVID concerns and Mike's aversion to formalities a formal luncheon will not take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Walker Johns Childhood Cancer Foundation https://paypal.me/KellyJohns331
or to the John Michael Hennes Memorial Fund.
Due to the pandemic, the family requests that attendees wear a mask and observe social distancing for the protection of all. The family encourages everyone to wear Hawkeye attire to the visitation. Thank you.
