John Peters
Ames - John Peters, 81, of Ames, IA, formerly of Lewis, IA, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, IA.
Visitation with family will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa, with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church, Lewis, Iowa, followed by a reception. Private burial will be in Lewis Cemetery at a later time.
John is survived by his wife, Suzanne S. Peters, and his daughter, Sabina S. Peters-Daywater.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 21, 2019