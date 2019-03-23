|
John R. Sullivan
Coralville - John R. Sullivan, age 96 longtime resident of Coralville died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Windmill Manor Care Center in Coralville.
Funeral services will be held at 10am Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for streets near the church). To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
John Richard Sullivan was born October 1, 1922, in rural Cedar County, Iowa the son of Martin J. and Caroline (Gerlits) Sullivan. Following graduation from St. Patrick's High School in Iowa City in 1940 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving during WWII. Returning after the service to this area he married Alyce M. Eister on April 5, 1948, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The couple moved to Coralville in 1950, here raising their family. John was employed by the former A&P Grocery Store for over 32 years, and he retired from Wilson Sporting Goods after 15 years. John and Alyce enjoyed much in life together, especially dancing and skating the dance floors and skating rinks of eastern Iowa. The couple supported their sons in anything and everything they were involved with, and as they married and grandchildren came along Grandma and Grandpa Sullivan were right there cheering them on.
His family includes his two sons and their wives, Mike and Robin Sullivan, and Pat and Megan Sullivan; grandchildren, Tyler, Sean and Riley Sullivan; and John's sister, Bernice Parrott.
He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter, Connie Lee; 2 infant sons at birth, 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 23, 2019