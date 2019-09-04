|
|
John R. Worstell
Iowa City - John Robert Worstell, 74, of Iowa City died August 31, 2019 at UIHC Pallative Care.
A gathering to celebrate John's life just as he would have wanted will be held September 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to American Diabetes Association.
John Worstell was born November 28, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to John and Alice (Anderson) Worstell. After graduating from Sterling High School in New Jersey, John enlisted in the US Air Force as an Airman. He attended Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania, one of the most competitive business schools in the nation. He later moved to Florida, where he worked in Insurance Product Management before moving to the Coralville/Iowa City area in 1991.
John married Jane Kretzschmar on May 26, 1990 in Iowa City. He worked as the Warehouse Manager for Randy's Carpet Company for many years. He enjoyed working as an Uber driver after he retired. He was a dedicated member of the Blue Rock Drum Corps of Wilmington, DE, designing and teaching drill. John attended Nationals each year, being the National Champion in 1971.
He was an avid Hawkeye Fan, even bringing his Hawkeye attire to wear while at the UIHC Palliative Care. Though he never had children, John loved his and Janes nieces and nephews as if they were his own. He was always up for a good time, especially Flannigan's on Friday evenings with great friends. Johns finest quality besides his love for family and friends was making others laugh and pranking those he loved.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane of Iowa City; his sister, Jean Tucker of Indianapolis, IN; his nephew, James Walsh of Seaford, DE; his niece, Michelle (Jeff) Riffe of Rockville, IN, and their two daughters, Megan and Amanda; brother-in-laws, Jim (Julie) and Randy (Cindy) Kretzschmar, and many extended family members, including his niece and nephew-in-laws and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Johns family wants to thank John's team of doctors and the nurses that cared for him at UIHC.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 4, 2019