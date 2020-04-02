|
John Richard "Dick" Schild
Grinnell - John Richard "Dick" Schild, 100, of Grinnell, formerly of Belle Plaine, passed away March 30, 2020 at the Mayflower Health Center, Grinnell.
Dick was born December 14, 1919 to John and Lora Talbott Schild on the family farm northeast of Belle Plaine. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School. December 14, 1940 Dick married Mildred Koep, at the Congregational Church parsonage. Together they raised their family near the family farm which he continued to farm until retirement.
He is survived by his son Don (Jeananne) Schild, Grinnell, daughter Ann Reinhardt, Keystone, grandchildren Tricia (Buck) Carl, Chris, Cory, and Clint (Keri) Schild, great-grandchildren Luke, Chase, and Tatum Schild, sister-in-law Jean Schild and a niece and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be a private family burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Belle Plaine Fire Department, Belle Plaine Ambulance or Mayflower Open Dinning in Grinnell.
For full obit visit www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, 2020