John S. Kintzinger
Iowa City - John S. Kintzinger, 71, of Iowa City, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Iowa City.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West.
John was born April 15, 1948 in Dubuque, the son of David and Charlotte (Faber) Kintzinger. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1965, and went on to earn his B.S. from both Loras College (1970), and University of Iowa (1979). John continued his education earning his MS from University of Chicago in 1992, and his PhD in Mathematics from University of Iowa in 2009.
In his younger years, John worked as a bookkeeper for Faber Music, his uncle's family business. He was a caregiver for his mother for many years, and also helped out at the University of Iowa in the Mathematics Department.
John was a very kind and patient man. John enjoyed bicycling, photography, reading, and dining out. He loved listening to Iowa Public Radio, and especially The Newman Singers. His Catholic faith was very important to him. Spending time with Kay was something John cherished.
John is survived by his siblings, Jean (Jim) Gantz of Dubuque; Judy Kintzinger of Madison, WI; Dr. Tom (Sue) Kintzinger of Hayward, WI; and Susan Kintzinger of Madison, WI; his nephew, Eric (Nicole) Gantz and their children, Matthew, Joshua, and Lauren Gantz; his niece, Abby (Eric) Schissler and their children Eden and Elijah Schissler; his niece Katie Kintzinger; and his significant other, Kay Habovsky of Iowa City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John's family would like to thank cousin Mary and Steve Vanderah for the help and support they have extended to John over the years.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020