Services
Egelhof Siegert Casper Funeral Home
2659 John F Kennedy Road
Dubuque, IA 52002
563-556-0776
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kintzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Kintzinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Kintzinger Obituary
John S. Kintzinger

Iowa City - John S. Kintzinger, 71, of Iowa City, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Iowa City.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com

John was born April 15, 1948 in Dubuque, the son of David and Charlotte (Faber) Kintzinger. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1965, and went on to earn his B.S. from both Loras College (1970), and University of Iowa (1979). John continued his education earning his MS from University of Chicago in 1992, and his PhD in Mathematics from University of Iowa in 2009.

In his younger years, John worked as a bookkeeper for Faber Music, his uncle's family business. He was a caregiver for his mother for many years, and also helped out at the University of Iowa in the Mathematics Department.

John was a very kind and patient man. John enjoyed bicycling, photography, reading, and dining out. He loved listening to Iowa Public Radio, and especially The Newman Singers. His Catholic faith was very important to him. Spending time with Kay was something John cherished.

John is survived by his siblings, Jean (Jim) Gantz of Dubuque; Judy Kintzinger of Madison, WI; Dr. Tom (Sue) Kintzinger of Hayward, WI; and Susan Kintzinger of Madison, WI; his nephew, Eric (Nicole) Gantz and their children, Matthew, Joshua, and Lauren Gantz; his niece, Abby (Eric) Schissler and their children Eden and Elijah Schissler; his niece Katie Kintzinger; and his significant other, Kay Habovsky of Iowa City.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

John's family would like to thank cousin Mary and Steve Vanderah for the help and support they have extended to John over the years.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -