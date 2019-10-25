|
John "Jack" Thomas Nothnagle
Iowa City - Our beloved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, John "Jack" Thomas Nothnagle died quietly of natural causes on October 8 at the age of 93.
A brief ceremony of music and remembrance will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 28 at Terry Trueblood Recreation Center in Iowa City followed by a reception and opportunity to mingle with the family. Burial with military honors will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel/Van Meter, Iowa, located along Interstate 80, west of Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorials to the 70th Infantry Division Association Scholarship Fund, Iowa Public Radio or the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.
A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019