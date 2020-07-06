John Wesley Scott
Fairfax - John Wesley Scott, 74, of Fairfax, died Saturday, July 4th at home surrounded by family, while under Unity Point Home Hospice.
A private family funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9th. A live stream of the funeral service will be available at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/43942885
A public graveside service will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9th at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion where full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League. A public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday July 8th at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home.
John was born September 21, 1945 in Des Moines. Son of Jane Scott. He was then raised by his maternal grandparents, Jesse Young and Iva May (Berry) Scott on their farm, in rural Cedar Rapids.
He graduated from Prairie High School with the class of 1964. He was then drafted into the United States Army in 1965. He served in Viet Nam with the 6th BN/27th ARTY as a Radio Wireman. He was then Honorably Discharged in 1968. After his service, he was then employed with Goss Graphics in Cedar Rapids, he remained there until the company's closure in 2002. He was then employed with Loparex LLC in Iowa City.
John was a member of the Milwaukee Road Historical Society for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Two-Cylinder Club. He spent many years documenting local railroad history. John loved machinery, specifically tractors, semi-trucks, and cars. John loved spending time on his lawnmower, feeding birds and other wildlife. He also enjoyed driving around to small towns and talking to people. He had a deep passion for all animals, especially his cats and dogs. John could always be counted on to do the right thing in every situation, helping people without having to be asked. He was a great father, grandfather, and friend.
Survived by his three children whom he raised; Danny (Brandy) Scott of Norway; Johnny Scott of Cedar Rapids, and Jesse (Jason) Evans of Storden, MN; significant other, Deb Hadenfeldt of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Joseph, Oliver, Abel, Henry, Simon, Violet, Daphne, Penelope, Bryton, Adison, Cayden, Dominic, Hezekiah and several step-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jesse Young and Iva (Berry) Scott, and his mother, Jane Topinka and step-father Marvin Topinka.
Memorial may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.