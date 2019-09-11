Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirkwood Room
515 Kirkwood Avenue
Iowa City, IA
View Map
John Worstell


1944 - 2019
John Worstell Obituary
John Worstell

Iowa City - John Robert Worstell, 74, of Iowa City died August 31, 2019 at UIHC Pallative Care.

Just as he would have wanted, the family invites you to celebrate his life while cheering on Hawkeye football. "Johns Tailgate" will be held this Saturday September 14, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. Hawkeye attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to American Diabetes Association.

For a full obituary or online condolences, please visit www.lenisngfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 11, 2019
