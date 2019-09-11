|
John Worstell
Iowa City - John Robert Worstell, 74, of Iowa City died August 31, 2019 at UIHC Pallative Care.
Just as he would have wanted, the family invites you to celebrate his life while cheering on Hawkeye football. "Johns Tailgate" will be held this Saturday September 14, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. Hawkeye attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to American Diabetes Association.
For a full obituary or online condolences, please visit www.lenisngfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 11, 2019