Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Cryer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Cryer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Cryer Obituary
Jonathan Cryer

Iowa City - Jonathan D. Cryer, age 80, of Iowa City, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church, 214 E. Jefferson St., Iowa City. Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect.

To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -