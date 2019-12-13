|
|
Jonathan Cryer
Iowa City - Jonathan D. Cryer, age 80, of Iowa City, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church, 214 E. Jefferson St., Iowa City. Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019