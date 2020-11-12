José Enrique Rodríguez



José Enrique Rodríguez, breathed his last at home surrounded by his family on November 1, 2020. He was 87. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2020, and faced it courageously and without complaint.



José was born in 1933 in Santurce, Puerto Rico, to José Nicanor and Gloria (Prado) Rodríguez. His father, a sales clerk at La Opera fabric store in Old San Juan, respected education deeply. Recognizing his young son's keen intellect and thanks to having won a lottery in 1941, he was able to send José to Phillips Exeter Academy for four years, where José graduated cum laude in 1951. During this time, his father purchased a home on the same street where José would meet the love of his life, Evelyn María Estrada (Eva), who moved with her family across the street.



José received his B.S. at Yale University in 1955, and thereafter enlisted in the Army. After basic training, he worked until 1957 under microbiologist and vaccinologist Dr. Maurice Hilleman at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Bethesda, MD.



José began doctoral studies in microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania in the fall of 1957. In 1961 he married Eva in Puerto Rico and together they returned to Philadelphia. His two daughters, Rosa María and María Elena, were born while he was a graduate student. José's graduate advisor, Dr. Werner Henle, encouraged him to pursue postdoctoral studies in the nascent field of virology at the University of Würzburg in Germany. In 1965 José moved there with his young family to complete his postdoctoral fellowship at Würzburg's Institute of Virology, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.



In 1968 the Rodríguez family moved to Iowa, where José began teaching in the Department of Microbiology at the University of Iowa's College of Medicine. He was a dedicated professor, thoughtful colleague, caring advisor and exacting researcher in virology. He retired in 1999.



In addition to his scientific training and background, José thrived on art, music, literature, culture and baseball; he knew six languages, and inspired in his family a love of learning and a respect for service, ethical integrity and decency. He was a generous and wise father, husband and friend. His singular devotion to his wife, Eva, who later became his eyes as he suffered vision loss due to glaucoma, remained undiminished to the end. He was also a devoted and inventive father and grandfather, and engaged his daughters and granddaughter with ideas, books, conversation, sports and games.



He enjoyed being a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, attending Bible Study with Monsignor Sebastian Menke and Father Ed O'Melia and teaching pre-confirmation catechism at St. Bernadette's in West Branch.



José's teaching skill, versatility and eagerness to help others found additional outlets: he interpreted at the Federal Court in Cedar Rapids and at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and with Eva, taught Spanish to University of Iowa medical students. José also relished weekly meetings with the Cercle Français (French Circle), where he could enjoy lively company and conversational French. As his vision worsened, he attended with his wife at his side. José also especially cherished his time grandfathering his favorite (and only) grandchild, Rocío Inés.



José was a lifelong learner and in later life he enjoyed hundreds of audiobooks and great courses in various languages. He had a boyish enthusiasm and wonder in relation to both the known and unknown, and many were touched by his curiosity, warmth and wide-ranging knowledge.



Toward the end of his life he spoke repeatedly of the four A's by which he felt a person should live: Ayudar (help others), Apreciar (appreciate), Agradecer (be grateful) and Alabar (offer praise). He was kind, wise, ethically impeccable, unapologetically idealistic, and had a great sense of humor and a greater sense of awe for the Mysteries of the universe.



José is preceded in death by his parents, Gloria and José Nicanor. He is survived by his wife Eva, his daughters, Rosa María (Patrick Stejskal) and María Elena, and his granddaughter Rocío Inés.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Patrick's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade Street, Iowa City, IA 52240.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store