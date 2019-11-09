|
Joseph Alexander Patrick
Joseph Alexander Patrick passed away November 6, 2019. He was born in 1938 and raised in White Oak, South Carolina, the youngest of 3. Joe and Genie, wife of 58 years, settled in Iowa City where they raised their 2 children Benjamin and Amanda and created a lifetime of friends and memories. He was a Professor of Painting and Drawing at the University of Iowa. He treasured his time teaching as well as his students and colleagues, many who became lifelong friends. Joe had many passions. His love of beauty was apparent in his artwork, meticulous garden, and his love of music. The Iowa City Chamber singers was a source of great joy and pride where he was an active member for over 40 years. His numerous drawings of the people of Iowa are a small slice of his body of work. Joseph and Genie split their time between Iowa City and Oaxaca, Mexico since 1978. Many of Joe's paintings reflect his love of Oaxaca through the markets and the people. Joe has left us a lifetime of work, which is a great source of joy and memories for his family and many friends. As one of his students stated, " He was the perfect combination of humor, swagger, and sincerity."
Joe is survived by his wife Genie; his son Benjamin and daughter in-law Denise Martinez; his daughter Amanda and son in-law Fernando (Lalo) Rivera and their 3 children Joseph, Julia, and Bella.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward Iowa City Hospice (1025 Wade St. Iowa City, IA 52240)
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019