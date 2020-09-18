Joseph F. "Joe" Roe
Coralville - Joseph F. "Joe" Roe, 74 of Coralville died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A time of visitation will be held from 3 to 6 pm Tuesday September 22, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with an Eagles Memorial Service to be held at 5:30. Following visitation everyone is invited to the Eagles Lodge in Iowa City for a time of refreshments and sharing of memories. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Joe's memory to F.O.E. #695 (Eagles Lodge). To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition