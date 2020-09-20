Joseph F. "Joe" Roe
Coralville - Joseph F. "Joe" Roe, 74 of Coralville died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A time of visitation will be held from 3 to 6 pm Tuesday September 22, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with an Eagles Memorial Service to be held at 5:30. Following visitation everyone is invited to the Eagles Lodge in Iowa City for a time of refreshments and sharing of memories. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Joe's memory to F.O.E. #695 (Eagles Lodge). To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.
Joseph Francis Roe was born November 2, 1945, in Iowa City the son of Eugene and Valerian (Kinney) Roe. He was a 1964 graduate of Regina High School and also that year married his sweetheart, Patricia Myers. He has spent his working life as a carpenter in this area, first with a couple of local builders, and also with his brother, Ron. They had the business of Coralville Builders. Joe had a long career in the carpenter shop of the University Hospitals, retiring after 35 years.
To say Joe was a sports enthusiast would be stating the obvious, an avid New York Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes Fan. But he was also an umpire for Iowa high school Football, Basketball and Softball. He also loved working for Hawkeye football, everything from the sideline crew to up in the press-box. Joe was serious and well respected by not only our coaches but by many of the opposing coaches as well. For a number of years, he served on the Coralville Volunteer Fire Department, loved snowmobiling with his brother, Ron and tailgating with family and many friends. Joe was also a longtime member of the FOE #695 Fraternal Order of the Eagles, serving many offices on the local and state level including State President. Joe cherished life, his family and friends and will be missed by many.
His family includes his wife, Pat; son, Randy; daughters, Terri McAllister (Sam); and Jacki Eckrich; grandchildren, Elisabeth Starr, Fred Starr, Christa Joy Van Gelder, Daniel Starr, Joseph Eckrich, Maggie McAllister, Walter McAllister, Tommy McAllister, Jackson Roe and Carter Roe; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ron Roe (Chris), Rita Dautremont (Mike), Steve Roe (Janet), and Cyndi Karr.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jim Roe and grandson, Jason Eckrich.