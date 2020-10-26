Joseph J. "Joe" Prymek
Oxford - Joseph Jan "Joe" Prymek, long time Oxford resident, passed peacefully at home on Saturday October 24, 2020.
Joe was born on October 11, 1939, in Washington, Iowa the son of Lewis J. and Adeline F. (Balik) Prymek. At age 9 Joe's family sold the farm and moved to North Liberty, IA where he attended City High and played football. After school he met the love of his life, Janet Kahler, and ran away to Missouri to get married on April 18, 1958. They settled in Oxford, IA and welcomed 5 wonderful children.
He was a longtime member of Laborers Local #43 Cedar Rapids and #1238 Iowa City. An entrepreneur at heart, Joe dabbled in many things including owning his own roofing company and Oxford Tire.
Joe was a natural sportsman. He took such joy in hunting anything from deer to mushrooms and loved to share his bounty with friends, family and the community. He was also an avid fisherman who loved to go ice fishing and enter fishing contests with his sons, Jere and Smoe. He spent many days from sunrise to sunset at the River Bottom on his boat or camping with family at the spot marked with a heart on a tree bearing Smoe's name. If you had ever been in his shop, you might also notice his unmistakable enjoyment of all things NASCAR and you could probably hear him hollering when his driver would win all the way to the Legion Hall. That trademark raspy gravelly voice was unmistakable as was his contagious laugh when he found something funny, even if you didn't get it, you couldn't help but laugh right along with him. Those of us who knew Joe, knew he loved to talk, he enjoyed company and a good story. If the big door was open at Oxford Tire, it was an assumed invitation that he would like some company and an opportunity to ask Josh where his tools are. The only time you would find him away from his shop was when he was enjoying a big cheeseburger with his best buddy Joe Stimmel down at Old Roys, morning coffee and breakfast with friends at The Depot or at the Oxford Sale Barn for some pie. He doted on his great grandchildren, Allimae, Trevor and Nicholas. He would take them on golf cart rides, giving them tours of the big town of Oxford and always leaving them with a dollar or 2 before they had to go home.
He is survived by daughters, Jonette Potter (Russell), Jacquelyn Prymek, both of Oxford, Judith Knoll (Terry) of Iowa Falls and son Jeremy Prymek of Oxford; brothers, Ron Prymek (Pat) of Des Moines and Jim Prymek (Dianne) of Iowa City; grandsons, Josh Prymek (Andrea), Landon Witte, Dakota Prymek, and Austin Potter; great-grandchildren, Allimae Prymek, Trevor Potter and Nicholas Witte.
Joe was welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Janet; son, James "Smoe" Prymek; parents, brother, Kenny; sister, Carolyn; sister-in-law, Sylvia; 3 brothers-in-law, Jack, Paul, Richard, and niece, Amy Buzalsky as well as many friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday October 29, 2020, from 11am to 1pm at St. Mary's Auditorium in Oxford where a funeral service will begin at 1pm with burial to follow at Oxford Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required due to COVID-19 but the family looks forward sharing stories and celebrating our favorite fella in the blue overalls. To share a thought, memory or condolence with the family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
