Joseph S. Proud
Iowa City - Joseph S. Proud, age 52, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Pape Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:30 PM followed by burial in Oakland Cemetery.
Joseph was born in Clinton on May 17, 1968. He graduated from Mater Dei High School in 1986 where he participated in football and track, and was senior class president and homecoming king. He received his Culinary Degree from Kendall College in Evanston, IL. He had been a chef in Chicago, Louisville and Philadelphia. Joseph loved cooking, creating recipes, catering, and his time as a private chef in Lake Geneva. Joe loved cooking with his kids, reading and following the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears.
Joseph is survived by 5 children, Joseph S. (Amanda) Proud II of West Chicago, IL, James S. (Alexis) Proud of Tulsa, OK, Teagan Clouthier-Proud, Julian Clouthier-Proud and Gavin Clouthier-Proud all of Binghamton, NY; 2 step-children, Tessa Clouthier-Keenan of Davenport and Dominic Clouthier-Kennan of Philadelphia; 3 grandchildren, Scarlett, Maverick and Brayden; his parents, Dale and Bobbie Dalton of Clinton; 2 brothers, Jon (Sherri) Proud of Coralville, IA and Brian (Brandy) Dalton of Clinton; 2 sisters, Kelly A. (George) Garza of Crossville, TN and Kristy Dalton of Clinton and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Proud; a brother, Patrick Proud and his grandparents. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Hospitals. Online condolences may be left at http://www.papefh.com
.