Josephine Abbot Smith Catalano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Abbot Smith Catalano

Iowa City -

Josephine Abbot Smith Catalano was born December 9, 1926 at Jefferson Barracks Missouri, the daughter of Mary Ann Abbott and Nathan Arthur Smith. She died May 16, 2020 0f natural causes.

Jo graduated from Allegheny College with a bachelor's degree in Speech and Dramatic Art in 1948. She married Cosmo Anthony Catalano, Sr., on Sept 4, 1948 in Metuchen, New Jersey.

After moving to Iowa City in 1966, she worked at a local radio station and at the Johnson County Extension Office. Following her retirement in 1984, she volunteered at the Iowa City Public Library, the Iowa City Hospice and Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of EOS. She was also a strong supporter of many performing arts organizations in Iowa City.

She is survived by a daughter, Lee Arter Catalano of Portland Oregon, and a son, Cosmo Catalano Jr (Mary Pfister) of Williamstown Massachusetts. Also survived by her two grandchildren, Cosmo III (Amy Grove) and Margaret Josephine, and a great grandson, Leo Ari Catalano. She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Theresa Mary, also known as Tess.

Her body has been donated to the University of Iowa Anatomy department. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to Iowa City Hospice, the Cosmo and Josephine S. Catalano Fellowship Fund at the University of Iowa Foundation, or Trinity Episcopal Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved