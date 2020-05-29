Josephine Abbot Smith Catalano
Iowa City -
Josephine Abbot Smith Catalano was born December 9, 1926 at Jefferson Barracks Missouri, the daughter of Mary Ann Abbott and Nathan Arthur Smith. She died May 16, 2020 0f natural causes.
Jo graduated from Allegheny College with a bachelor's degree in Speech and Dramatic Art in 1948. She married Cosmo Anthony Catalano, Sr., on Sept 4, 1948 in Metuchen, New Jersey.
After moving to Iowa City in 1966, she worked at a local radio station and at the Johnson County Extension Office. Following her retirement in 1984, she volunteered at the Iowa City Public Library, the Iowa City Hospice and Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of EOS. She was also a strong supporter of many performing arts organizations in Iowa City.
She is survived by a daughter, Lee Arter Catalano of Portland Oregon, and a son, Cosmo Catalano Jr (Mary Pfister) of Williamstown Massachusetts. Also survived by her two grandchildren, Cosmo III (Amy Grove) and Margaret Josephine, and a great grandson, Leo Ari Catalano. She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Theresa Mary, also known as Tess.
Her body has been donated to the University of Iowa Anatomy department. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to Iowa City Hospice, the Cosmo and Josephine S. Catalano Fellowship Fund at the University of Iowa Foundation, or Trinity Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Iowa City -
Josephine Abbot Smith Catalano was born December 9, 1926 at Jefferson Barracks Missouri, the daughter of Mary Ann Abbott and Nathan Arthur Smith. She died May 16, 2020 0f natural causes.
Jo graduated from Allegheny College with a bachelor's degree in Speech and Dramatic Art in 1948. She married Cosmo Anthony Catalano, Sr., on Sept 4, 1948 in Metuchen, New Jersey.
After moving to Iowa City in 1966, she worked at a local radio station and at the Johnson County Extension Office. Following her retirement in 1984, she volunteered at the Iowa City Public Library, the Iowa City Hospice and Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of EOS. She was also a strong supporter of many performing arts organizations in Iowa City.
She is survived by a daughter, Lee Arter Catalano of Portland Oregon, and a son, Cosmo Catalano Jr (Mary Pfister) of Williamstown Massachusetts. Also survived by her two grandchildren, Cosmo III (Amy Grove) and Margaret Josephine, and a great grandson, Leo Ari Catalano. She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Theresa Mary, also known as Tess.
Her body has been donated to the University of Iowa Anatomy department. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to Iowa City Hospice, the Cosmo and Josephine S. Catalano Fellowship Fund at the University of Iowa Foundation, or Trinity Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from May 29 to May 30, 2020.