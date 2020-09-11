1/1
Josephine Elizabeth "Josie" Manson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine "Josie" Elizabeth Manson

Cedar Rapids - Josephine "Josie" Elizabeth Manson, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Family and friends will gather from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Private family burial will be held at Campbell Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Theron; son, Shawn (Stephanie) Manson of Folsom, California; special "son", Stephen McAtee of Cedar Rapids., brothers, Fred (Lida) Timm and Larry Timm, all of Marengo; and grandchildren, Cade and Roman Manson, Paige Dullea, Amanda McAtee, and A.J. McAtee, along with many nieces and nephews.

Josie was born on August 18, 1939, on the family farm in Guernsey, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Dora (Smith) Timm. After high school, she attended the Paris Academy of Beauty which led to a lifelong career as a beautician. Josie married Daryl Babcock 1959. He died in 1984. In January of 1986, she married Theron Manson.

Josie and Theron owned and operated the Chateau Salon and The Lighthouse Inn Supper Club for many years. Previously, she started the Stadium Bar & Grill. Josie enjoyed going to the casinos in Las Vegas and scuba diving in Cozumel, Mexico. She loved cars, especially sports cars and belonged to the Cedar Rapids Corvette Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daryl; brother, John Timm; and infant brother, Charles Timm.

Please share your support and memories with Josie's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 11 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved