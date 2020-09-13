1/1
Josephine "Jo" Havel
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine "Jo" Havel

Lone Tree - Josephine "Jo" Havel, 80, of Lone Tree, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19. 2020, at the North Park (Tank Park) in Lone Tree. Following the Memorial Services, a Celebration of Life will be held until 4:00 p.m. at the park. Those attending the Memorial Service of the Celebration of Life are welcome to bring their golf carts and lawn chairs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lone Tree Community Schools or Lone Tree Fire and Rescue in memory of Jo. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree is caring for Jo's family and arrangements.

Josephine Irene Miller was born on July 23, 1940, in Washington, Iowa the daughter of Glen and Crystal (Messenger) Miller. On December 9, 1967, Jo was united in marriage to Terry Havel in Rock Island, Illinois. Jo enjoyed her flowers and spending time with her family and friends, especially the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jo was also known for never missing a party.

Jo will be deeply missed by her husband, Terry of Lone Tree; daughters, Micki and Michael of Iowa City and Alicia (Curt) Hanson of McKinney, Texas; four grandchildren, Steven (Emily) Cochran, Spencer Sorrell, Taylor Sorrell and Carter Hanson and two great grandchildren, Kaelynn and Kacen Cochran.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Denise Cochran; son, Daniel Sorrell; grandson, Kaden Cochran and siblings, Mildred Phoren, Jean Stalder and Glen Miller.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
North Park (Tank Park)
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
North Park (Tank Park)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Wapello
209 Franklin Street
Wapello, IA 52653
319-523-2721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Wapello formerly Dudgeon McCulley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Jo was a very special lady. She was a giver of the best hugs. We shared a love of flowers and had some of the best visits over a beer on her patio. I will miss my friend. Kevin and I send our sympathy to all of the family...I know how much she loved you all and I hope that brings you comfort.
Lynn Bell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved