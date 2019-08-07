|
Joyce Darlene Young
Marengo - Joyce Darlene Young, age 77, of Marengo, passed away at her home Thursday, August 1, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4 -7 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Marengo. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be contributed to the .
Darlene is survived by her husband, Robert of 59 years; her children, Tracy Young of Marengo, Bonnie Hansen of Marengo, and Anthony (Anita) Young of Cedar Rapids; a daughter-in-law, Ann Young of Washington, OK.; 12 grandchildren; Robert, Natalee, Bradley, Garrett, Carter, Marshall, Brittni, T.J., Tia, Brandon, Joshua and Rachel; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leatrice (Cherry) and Bertrand Reardon, and a son, Robert Edward II.
Darlene was born July 9, 1942 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She graduated from Amarillo High School, Amarillo, TX. in 1960, then attended Amarillo Community College. She married Robert E. Young on December 8, 1960 in Amarillo. Upon moving to Marengo Iowa, she was a cashier and bar manager at Colony Market Place in South Amana for 13 years. She then was employed as a dispatcher for the Iowa County Sheriff's office for 28 years, retiring from there. Darlene enjoyed reading, sudoku puzzles, knitting and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved her cat and dog.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 7, 2019