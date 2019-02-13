|
Joyce Frances Coffin
Belle Plaine - Joyce Frances Coffin was born near Elberon, Iowa on June 9, 1929, to Leonard and Beatrice (Hach) Ulch. She grew up on the farm, attended schools in Clutier, Kane #9, Dysart and Belle Plaine graduating in 1946. She went on to then Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, receiving her BA in Mathematics in 1959. She taught mathematics in Montour and Eldora High Schools.
In 1955 she joined the Navy and attended OCS (Officer Candidate School, the Officer Indoctrination School in Newport, Rhode Island). From there she was sent to Supply Corps School in Georgia. She finished out her tour as Disbursing Officer in the Naval Hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina, where she met her husband to be and they married on February 1, 1957. They had two children. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1972 and they went to live in Oregon where they finished raising their children.
Joyce went back to school and received her MA in Science Education at Oregon State University, then taught in the mathematics department part-time at the college until she retired in 1984. Joyce dabbled in real estate for a while and was an income tax consultant for several years. The couple joined the country club in Albany, Oregon, and were members for 24 years until 1979 when they divorced. She eventually ended up back in Iowa until her death.
She is survived by a son, Matthew, in Anaheim, CA; a daughter, Michelle in Albany, Oregon; two granddaughters, Sarah and Anna Trevisiol, in Corvallis, Oregon; a sister Janyce Pohlmann of Keystone, Iowa; two brothers, J.B. Ulch of Jacksonville, Florida and Terry Ulch of Belle Plaine, Iowa; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019