Joyce M. Roller

Oxford - Joyce M. Roller of rural Oxford passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Davenport on February 10, 1935, the only child of Hugo and Josephine (Offerman) Grobman. She graduated from Davenport High School and on February 14, 1958 was united in marriage to Robert W. Roller.

In 1966, the couple moved to a farm near Oxford where they raised their three sons. Joyce was employed as a secretary in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for 43 years, retiring in 2012.

She enjoyed chocolates, reading, working logic puzzles, crypto quotes and her monthly breakfasts with the Ortho ladies.

Joyce is survived by her three sons, Roger Roller of Oxford, Brian Roller of Tiffin, and Rick (Lori) Roller of Oxford; grandchildren, Carrie, Cassie, Mariah, Andrea and Ian Roller; 3 step grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 step great-grandchildren as well as special friends Betty Rinnert of Muscatine and Geneva Wieland of North Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert in 2018, and an infant grandson, Victor Alex Roller.

Per her wishes, she has been cremated and no services are planned. In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, your warm thoughts and prayer are appreciated.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
