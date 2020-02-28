|
|
Joyce Marie Wilcke Jensen Lenz
Santa Fe, NM - Joyce Marie Wilcke Jensen Lenz, 89, made her peaceful spiritual transition on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Joyce Marie Wilcke was born on June 10, 1930 near Miles, IA, the only daughter of Marvin P. Wilcke and Marie L. Andresen Wilcke. She called many places home, spending much of her life in Iowa, Illinois, Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. Joyce's children and grandchildren were the joys and loves of her life. Joyce is remembered for her quick wit and joking nature, a personality she shared with everyone she met until the end.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Kristine Orr and Kari Jensen; daughter-in-law Deb Jensen; her younger brother, Ronald Wilcke; seven beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her spouses, Arthur Jensen and Walter Lenz; her partner, Kenneth Lange; her son, Eric Jensen; her parents; her grandson, Shelby Orr; her infant brother Robert, older brother Leland, and younger brother Kenneth Wilcke.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe for their loving care for Joyce over the past two years. A family remembrance for Joyce will be held at a later date in Miles, IA; more details to follow. If you wish to donate in Joyce's memory: Iowa State University Alumni Association, Desert Hills Lutheran Church Foundation, or a .
Joyce's full obituary can be read online at riverafamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020