Joyce Meyer
Williamsburg - Joyce Elaine (Meyer) Lortz, age 80, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home. Funeral service: 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Williamsburg, with Rev. Thomas Ogilvie officiating. There will be a private family burial in the Pilot Grove Cemetery, rural Williamsburg. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Williamsburg, or Iowa City Hospice. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joyce is survived by her children, Gary (Sheri) Lortz, of Johnston, Roger (Stacey) Lortz, of North English, Amy (Brett) Finnegan, of Oxford and Paul (Beth) Lortz, of Garner; 15 grandchildren Nicole (Scott) Venerable, Megan (Matt) Scovel, Jaimie (Nate) Palmolea, Ben (Amy) Lortz, Michael Lortz (Sommer Short), Joshua, Jesse, Ceciley, and Tyler Lortz, Callie (Brandon) Peska, Chelsea Finnegan (Seth Pratt), and Morgan and Zachary Finnegan, and Kiana and Nolan Lortz; 10 great-grandchildren Gracianna, Chancelor, Braddock, Everett Venerable, Luke and Samantha Lortz, Jace, Kade and Macy Peska, and Stephen Scovel; a sister Vera Knock; and a sister-in-law Yvonne "Bonnie" (Robert) Hull. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry Lortz, a brother and sister-in-law Virgil and Betty Meyer, and two brothers-in-law Delmar Knock and Mervin Glandorf.
Joyce Meyer was born March 27, 1940, in Williamsburg, the daughter of Julius and Frieda (Wardenburg) Meyer. She attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School and graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Larry Ralph Lortz on November 28, 1958 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Williamsburg. Joyce worked at Amana Refrigeration for several years. She also worked at Star Drug and the Village Winery. Joyce was the secretary of the St. Paul Women's Guild, St. Paul Altar Guild and was an active member of LWML. She enjoyed playing cards, playing bunco, and bowling. Joyce was a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's athletic events and extra-curricular activities.
