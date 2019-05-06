|
|
Joyce Patton
Iowa City - Joyce Patton, 77, longtime Iowa City area resident passed peacefully away on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Friends and family can gather, remember and celebrate Joyce on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 3 to 6 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Joyce's memory to The Iowa Swimming and Diving Endowment Fund at The University of Iowa Center for Advancement. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition and on the funeral home website.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 6, 2019