Juanita Doris Witt
Juanita Doris Witt, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Pastor B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM, Monday at the church in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established.
Juanita was born on August 11, 1923, in Poweshiek County, the daughter of Fred and Hazel (Sparrowgrove) Kithcart. She graduated from Chelsea High School. On May 5, 1946 she was united in marriage to Elmer John Witt at the St. John Lutheran parsonage in Keystone.
Juanita and Elmer farmed and raised their family near Keystone, moving to town in 1994. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the Dorcas Guild. Juanita and Elmer enjoyed working dances at the Keystone Turners for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Keystone and enjoyed bowling.
She is survived by her children, Doyle (Kathy) Witt, and Marlene Vols (David), all of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Daryl (Rachel) Witt of Carlisle, Jennifer Witt of Austin, TX, and Christine (Jeff) Weiland of, Van Meter, IA; 3 great-grandchildren, Emma Witt, Aston Weiland, Carter Weiland; and her sister-in-law Lylas Sindt of Keystone.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Elmer in 2003; 2 brothers, Erle and Donald Kithcart; and her sister Ruth Witt.
On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019