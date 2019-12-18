|
Judith A. Herlein
Iowa City - Judith A. "Judy" Herlein, 57 of Iowa City died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City where there will be a time of visitation from 11am until services Saturday at the church. Private family graveside services will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Memorial donations can be made in her memory for further research in finding a cure for breast cancer. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Judy's family and her services.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019