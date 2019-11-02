|
Judith Ann Yoder
Iowa City - A Celebration of Life for Judith Ann Yoder, 79, of Iowa City will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Following a meal burial will be in the Wellman Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Judith Yoder died Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home in Iowa City. A memorial fund has been established for the Wellman Mennonite Cemetery.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019