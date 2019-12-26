Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Solon, IA
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Solon, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Solon, IA
View Map
Judith Darlene Kral


1941 - 2019
Judith Darlene Kral Obituary
Judith Darlene Kral

Solon - Judith Darlene Kral, 78, of Solon, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where there will be a 3 p.m. parish rosary. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of Judith's arrangements.

Judith was born March 28, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Leonard and Hazel (Siver) Shebetka. She was proud to be in the first graduating class of Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, in 1959. Judith was united in marriage to Joseph Kral on June 23, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Judy and Joe farmed for many years together in the Solon area. She worked for over twenty-three years at ACT in Iowa City. Judy enjoyed gardening, tending to her many houseplants, reading, cleaning, traveling, and most of all spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was a member of Helping Hands at St. Mary's, Solon Women's Club and was on the original Solon Library Committee.

Judy is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Joe; four children Tom Kral of Coralville, Tammy (Buddy) Johnson of Gretna, Nebraska, Tim (Natalie) Kral of Solon and Tricia Brinkman (Wayne Reynolds) of Hillsdale, Illinois; eight grandchildren Anastasia (Dustin) Whitted, Miranda Kral, Ashley (Josh) Beer, Taylor Johnson, Joe Kral, Allison Kral (Fico), Lane Brinkman and Luke Brinkman; two step-grandchildren Shane Johnson and Jamie Hayes; one great-grandson Cole Whitted; siblings Robert (Jan) Shebetka of Milan, Missouri, Roger (Barb) Shebetka of Springville, and Deb Vannoy of Iowa City; a daughter-in-law Kathy Kral of North Liberty; her sister-in-law Evelyn Kral of Solon; as well as her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to the Solon Fire Department in her name.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at

www.broshchapel.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
