Judith Kay Doorenbos
Iowa City - Judith Kay Doorenbos, née Groendyke, 79, of Iowa City, passed away March 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital due to complications of sepsis.
Judy donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. A memorial service will be held at a later date, after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Congregational United Church of Christ in Iowa City, or to a .
A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Service details will be posted when they have been decided.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020