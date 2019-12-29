|
Judith "Judy" Kay Pierson
Coralville - Judith "Judy" Kay Pierson, 75, of Coralville, died Saturday, December 28, at the Bird House - Hospice Home of Johnson County with her husband by her side.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Family will greet guests from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service. A luncheon will follow at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 2675 E Washington Street, Iowa City. Memorial gifts may be directed to the UI Center for Advancement, PO Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550 or made online at www.givetoiowa.org/cancer to support The Jackie Swinton Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. On the memo line please note in memory of Judy Pierson and account number 30-506-120.
Judy was born on July 15, 1944 in Iowa City, IA to John C. Peterson and Dorothy J. Parker. They were divorced and Dorothy later married Dale K. Edwards, who raised Judy and was her "Dad". Judy grew up in Oskaloosa, IA and graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1962. She also attended William Penn College. She married Edward (Ed) L. Pierson on June 10th, 1964. They had two sons: Mark A. and Matthew E. Pierson.
Judy spent most of her working career at ACT in Iowa City, IA and retired in 2007. In her spare time, she loved to sew and quilt, as well as read and garden. She belonged to St. Mark's United Methodist Church and was active in many areas of the church over the years.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother; stepfather; daughter in law, Dawn Pierson; and brother in law, Wayne Pierson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Ed Pierson of Coralville, IA.; son Mark (Cindy) Pierson of Iowa City, IA; son Matthew Pierson of McNabb, IL. Grandchildren: Clint (Monica) Pierson of McNabb, IL; Brett Pierson of Chicago, IL and Kathryn Pierson of St. Paul, MN. Siblings: Dorothy (Mark) Mich of, Oskaloosa, IA; Mary (Steve) Anderson of Blairstown, IA; Mary (John Byrum) Vercourtere of Henderson, TX; Helen Kraemer (Dave) of Sonoma, CA; Sonja (John) Randerson of Kana, HI; and Art Peterson of Petaluma, CA. Sister in law Ellen (Jack) Miller of Horseheads, NY; brother in law Richard (CaRita) of Oskaloosa, IA; brother in law Ronald (Bonnie) of Pella, IA; sister in law Gaye Pierson of Largo, FL. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019