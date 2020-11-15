Judy A. Beckler
Tiffin - Judy A. Beckler, age 76 of Tiffin died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Private family services will be held at 11am Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery near Tiffin. Judy's service will be live streamed on Thursday morning and can also be viewed later. To view please search "Remembering Judy Beckler" on Facebook and request to join the group. A Celebration of Judy's life for family and friends will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Grace United Methodist Church.
For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayanciha.com
