Julene M. (Lenaburg) Udell
Julene M. (Lenaburg) Udell

Cedar Rapids - Julene M. (Lenaburg) Udell, 58, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

She was born January 29, 1962 in Waterloo to Dale and Valetta (Van De Venter) Lenaburg. She graduated from Benton Community High School in 1980 and later earned an associate degree from Kirkwood Community College. On July 9, 1994 she married Jim Udell in Cedar Rapids. For 18 years Julene worked in the business office at Kirkwood and then as the general manager of Red Roof Inn for five years.

In her leisure, she enjoyed NASCAR, camping, collecting bells but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jim of Atkins; her daughters, Darci Lenaburg of Vinton and Sarah Udell of Atkins; 2 step-children, Ellen Sullivan of Brandon and Bobby (Lauren) Udell of Marion; six grandchildren, Morrigan, Zoe, Aubrey, Ava, Avery Mae, Dallon Dale; her brother, Lonnie (Brenda) Lenaburg of Mooresville, NC; several aunts and uncles; and several friends, who looked up to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Friends may call from 5-8:30 PM. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E 6th St.) in Vinton. Interment will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Cedar Memorial Mausoleum Rotunda, Cedar Rapids.

A memorial fund has been established.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
