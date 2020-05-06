Services
Julia Ruppenkamp

Julia Ruppenkamp Obituary
Julia Ruppenkamp

Riverside - Julia Louise Ruppenkamp, 85, of Riverside, died unexpectedly early Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City.

According to the wishes of Julia and her family, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned for this fall. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in rural Hills. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.

Born August 10, 1934 in Red Oak, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mary "Catherine" (Pfeiffer) Ruth, Julia grew up in Cosgrove.

She graduated from Cosgrove High School and graduated from Iowa City Commercial College.

She met Earl Ruppenkamp at a Junior Farm Bureau dance. They were married September 20, 1955 in Cosgrove and the couple moved to the Riverside area in 1959. Julia provided for her family as both a farmwife and mother to their children. She was constantly baking and her pies were enjoyed by many. Julia loved flowers and grew them in her garden to share with others, especially the residents at Atrium Village.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Joseph's Altar & Rosary Society in Hills.

Julia is survived by her husband Earl; children, Mark, Ann and Jane, and a brother John Ruth. Her parents preceded her in death.

www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 6 to May 7, 2020
