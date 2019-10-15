|
|
Julie Pedrick
North Liberty - Julie R. Pedrick, 58, of North Liberty, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.
Julie chose to be cremated. Her family will greet friends Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City.
A Celebration of Julie's Life will begin Friday at 11:00 am at North Liberty First United Methodist Church, 85 N. Jones Blvd. Burial will be private.
Survivors include her husband Brian; their two daughters, Sarah Conner (Jon) of North Liberty and Rachael Pedrick (Alec Jamison) of Cedar Rapids and two granddaughters, Kennedy Conner and Reagan Conner.
A complete obituary may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019