June Braverman
Iowa City - June Braverman died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on October 17, 2019. She was 86 years old.
The community is invited to a celebration of her life on Monday, October 21 at the Kirkwood Room, 521 Kirkwood Ave. in Iowa City from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in June's name to Best Buddies Iowa City, c/o City High School, 1900 Morningside Drive, Iowa City, IA, 52245, or the Alzheimer's Family Support Center, 2095 Main Street, Brewster, MA, 02631.
Born to Charlie and Ida Rotman in Dubuque, Iowa in 1933, June attended Dubuque Senior High School and then it was off to college at the University of Iowa where she earned her BA in speech pathology and English, MA in Education and PhD in Educational Administration.
She traveled throughout the Eastern part of the state as a speech pathologist after which she entered the classroom, teaching English and Debate at University High School and later, English and Drama at Regina High School.
After earning her PhD, she spent her professional years at the University of Iowa Conference Center, the Iowa City Senior Center, and Kirkwood Community College. However, her abiding love was theater and performing arts. As a master pianist who played by ear, she served as accompanist for silent films and musical reviews. She directed musicals at Community Theater and Regina High School, and in later years wrote, directed, and performed musical reviews as fundraisers for charities including The Ronald McDonald House, Iowa City Animal Shelter, The Iowa City Shelter House, Best Buddies, Pathways, Iowa City Hospice and many others. Each show expanded June's multigenerational community in which every cast and crew member was valued equally regardless of experience or talent. June sent hand-written thank you's to every person who participated.
An avowed feminist and activist, June was an avid Democratic fundraiser, door knocker and campaign chairperson. She was never shy about sharing her views with others and tried to sway them from the dark side whenever she had a forum with those whose philosophies and political views differed from her own.
Although she was proud of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of her children Bob (Kathy), Robyn (Dan), Melanie (Molly), and Tom Braverman (Anne), as well as grandchildren David Braverman, Alex and Nat Alder, Emily and William Braverman, and Sam and Jonah Perdue, on whom she bestowed her intelligence, humor, creativity, love of family, and fierce commitment to the wellbeing of others.
June was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Ida Rotman, her son Bob Braverman, and sister Ruthie Silverberg.
Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019